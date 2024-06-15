Thornton 90th Birthday

Ruth (Braun) Thornton, of Momence, is celebrating her 90th birthday. She was born June 18, 1934, in Kankakee.

Ruth has seven children, 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and another great-grandchild due in July. Ruth was born in 1934, her daughter, Jenene Henson, was born 30 years later in 1964; Jenene’s daughter, Samantha Sykes, was born 30 years later in 1994; and now 30 years later Samantha will give birth to a daughter in 2024.

Please send birthday cards and memories to celebrate Ruth special day to 404 Hickory Circle No. 3, Momence, IL 60954.