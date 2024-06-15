Shaw Local

Thornton 90th Birthday

By Daily Journal

Ruth (Braun) Thornton, of Momence, is celebrating her 90th birthday. She was born June 18, 1934, in Kankakee.

Ruth has seven children, 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and another great-grandchild due in July. Ruth was born in 1934, her daughter, Jenene Henson, was born 30 years later in 1964; Jenene’s daughter, Samantha Sykes, was born 30 years later in 1994; and now 30 years later Samantha will give birth to a daughter in 2024.

Please send birthday cards and memories to celebrate Ruth special day to 404 Hickory Circle No. 3, Momence, IL 60954.