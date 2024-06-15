Northern Illinois University graduates

Several local students were among the spring semester graduates at Northern Illinois University, including:
• Jazmin Gonzalez, of Beecher, Master of Science in Applied Human Development and Family Sciences.
• William Tracy, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Marketing.
• Alexis Evans, of Bradley, Bachelor of Science in Fashion Merchandising.
• Alec Wallace, of Bradley, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering Technology.
• Johnathon Sailor, of Cissna Park, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.
• Alicia LaRouech, of Coal City, Master of Arts in Communicative Disorders, Speech-Language Pathology.
• Ava Siano, of Gardner, Master of Accounting Science, Accountancy.
• Hallie Outsen, of Kankakee, Master of Arts in Communicative Disorders, Speech and Language Pathology.
• Tyler Goodrich, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science in Geography.
• Nathan Kemnetz, Bachelor of Science in Leadership and Management and Marketing.
• Gabriel Medina, of Manhattan, Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies.
• Tyler Piel, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Sciences.
• Elaina Van Tassel, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Benjamin Koranda, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science in Robotics and Controls.