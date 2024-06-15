Northern Illinois University dean's list

Several local students were among those named to the spring semester dean’s list at Northern Illinois University, including:

• Zach Schmidt, of Bonfield, mechatronics engineering major, a graduate of Herscher High School.

• Paola Corzo, of Bourbonnais, industrial and systems engineering major, a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

• Carmen Houde, of Bradley, music education major, a graduate of Bradley- Bourbonnais Community High School.

• Alissa Robaus, of Diamond, elementary education major, a graduate of Wilmington High School.

• Adriana Dubiel, of Grant Park, English major, a graduate of Prosser Career Academy High School.

• Rylie Hartman, of Kankakee, nursing major, a graduate of Herscher High School.

• Nathan Kemnetz, of Kankakee, leadership and management and marketing major, a graduate of Grace Baptist Academy.

• Lauryn Thomas, of Kankakee, nursing major, a graduate of Bishop McNamara High School.

• Amanda Gerl, of Manhattan, elementary education, reading teacher major, a graduate of Lincoln-Way West High School.

• Elizabeth Goberville, of Manhattan, English major, a graduate of Peotone High School.

• Owen Vaughn, music major, a graduate of Lincoln-Way West High School.

• Aaliyah Cage, of Manteno, business administration major, a graduate of Manteno High School.

• Wes Dwyer, of Manteno, business major, a graduate of Manteno High School.

• Benjamin Koranda, of Manteno, robotics and controls major, a graduate of Herscher High School.

• Emma Spagnoli, of Manteno, special education major, a graduate of Peotone High School.

• Austin Joyce, of Reddick, marketing major, a graduate of Herscher High School.