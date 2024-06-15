Lunden Brown going to Rust College on full scholarship

Lunden Brown has received a four-year full scholarship to Rust College in Holly Springs, Miss. She plans to study law or psychology. It is the same college her father attended, graduating in 1996.

Lunden is a recent graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. Among Lunden’s other accomplishments are: Receiving the Angelic Concepts Foundation Award for excelling in academics; co-founder of the Black Student Union; peer mentor for students with special needs; a part-time employee at Panera Bread; a member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church; and numerous hours spent doing service work in the community, including volunteering with and helping youth.