Iowa State University dean's list

Several local students have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, including,
• Claire Elizabeth Hennessy, of Gardner, a junior majoring in marketing.
• Nathan E. Kallal, of Gibson City, a senior majoring in electrical engineering.
• Emma Rose Brosseau, of Kankakee, a sophomore studying pre-graphic design.
• Zachary C. Curtis, of Kankakee, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
• Jakob William Balgemann, of Manhattan, a senior studying construction engineering.
• Tristan Kathleen Lucas, of Manhattan, a senior civil engineering major.
• Lucy Newtoff, of Manhattan, a senior studying interior design.
• Ava Loren Gill, of Manteno, a junior studying how to be an entrepreneur.
• Emma Jean Heaney, of Manteno, a senior biology major.
• Amanda N. Martin-Ethridge, of Manteno, a junior human development and family studies major.
• Morgan Lillian Meaney, of Manteno, a junior chemical engineering major.
• Veronica Jeanne Buis, of Wilmington, a senior dietetics major.
• Christian Michael Koca, of Wilmington, a sophomore biochemistry major.