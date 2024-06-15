Shaw Local

People

Iowa State University dean's list

By Daily Journal

Several local students have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, including,

• Claire Elizabeth Hennessy, of Gardner, a junior majoring in marketing.

• Nathan E. Kallal, of Gibson City, a senior majoring in electrical engineering.

• Emma Rose Brosseau, of Kankakee, a sophomore studying pre-graphic design.

• Zachary C. Curtis, of Kankakee, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.

• Jakob William Balgemann, of Manhattan, a senior studying construction engineering.

• Tristan Kathleen Lucas, of Manhattan, a senior civil engineering major.

• Lucy Newtoff, of Manhattan, a senior studying interior design.

• Ava Loren Gill, of Manteno, a junior studying how to be an entrepreneur.

• Emma Jean Heaney, of Manteno, a senior biology major.

• Amanda N. Martin-Ethridge, of Manteno, a junior human development and family studies major.

• Morgan Lillian Meaney, of Manteno, a junior chemical engineering major.

• Veronica Jeanne Buis, of Wilmington, a senior dietetics major.

• Christian Michael Koca, of Wilmington, a sophomore biochemistry major.