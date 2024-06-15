Iowa State University dean's list

Several local students have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, including,

• Claire Elizabeth Hennessy, of Gardner, a junior majoring in marketing.

• Nathan E. Kallal, of Gibson City, a senior majoring in electrical engineering.

• Emma Rose Brosseau, of Kankakee, a sophomore studying pre-graphic design.

• Zachary C. Curtis, of Kankakee, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.

• Jakob William Balgemann, of Manhattan, a senior studying construction engineering.

• Tristan Kathleen Lucas, of Manhattan, a senior civil engineering major.

• Lucy Newtoff, of Manhattan, a senior studying interior design.

• Ava Loren Gill, of Manteno, a junior studying how to be an entrepreneur.

• Emma Jean Heaney, of Manteno, a senior biology major.

• Amanda N. Martin-Ethridge, of Manteno, a junior human development and family studies major.

• Morgan Lillian Meaney, of Manteno, a junior chemical engineering major.

• Veronica Jeanne Buis, of Wilmington, a senior dietetics major.

• Christian Michael Koca, of Wilmington, a sophomore biochemistry major.