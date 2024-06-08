Military news: Kankakee native serves aboard Navy warship in Mayport

Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Williams, a native of Kankakee, serves aboard the USS Cooperstown, a U.S. Navy warship operating out of Mayport, Fla.

Williams is a 2008 graduate of Kankakee High School.

He learned the skills and values needed to succeed in the U.S. Navy are similar to those found in Kankakee.

He said, “I learned growing up in Kankakee that teamwork is essential to success and that definitely applies to the Navy. Discipline was instilled in me from my family and the structure they gave me streamlined my transition into the Navy.”

Williams joined the Navy 13 years ago. Today, he serves as an engineman.

“I joined the Navy to see the world and leave my hometown,” Williams said. “It wasn’t a bad place, but there was no room for growth.”

USS Cooperstown is a fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, according to Navy officials. Littoral combat ships integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence missions around the globe.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Williams has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishment so far has been my promotion to chief petty officer, but I am even more proud when my junior sailors get promoted,” Williams said. “That is what being a chief is about, helping others succeed.”

Williams serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“Serving in the Navy means I am a positive influence on my son, and I’m a pillar of the community others can look up to,” Williams said.

Williams is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Harper for instilling my rating knowledge and reminding me to take care of my family,” Williams said. “I also want to thank retired Master Chief Engineman Sensano, my former commanding officer, retired Cmdr. Wright, and Senior Chief Engineman Terrance Powell for guiding me and supporting me. Most of all I want to thank my son, Tyson, for being understanding of the Navy life and having to move around. It takes a special kid to roll with that.”