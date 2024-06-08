Shaw Local

People

Howe 100th Birthday

By Daily Journal

Gertrude Howe, of Herscher, is celebrating her 100th birthday. She was born June 13, 1924, in Chebanse.

The family is hosting an open house tea party from 1-4 p.m. June 15 at the Herscher Christian Church, 30 E. Toby Drive, Herscher. It’s being hosted by her daughters, granddaughter and husband, and great-grandson and wife.

Gertrude has two daughters: Rebecca Alford, of Herscher; and Cheryl Walker, of Johnston City, Ill. She has one granddaughter, Brandi (Jay) Strasser, of Dresser, Wis.; and one great-grandson, Zachary (Natalia) Constant, of Osceola, Wis.

Gertrude loves to put puzzles together, drink hot tea, read, color, crochet and hang out with friends and family. She is a former head cook at the Limestone School and the gift shop manager at Riverside Hospital.