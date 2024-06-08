Howe 100th Birthday

Gertrude Howe, of Herscher, is celebrating her 100th birthday. She was born June 13, 1924, in Chebanse.

The family is hosting an open house tea party from 1-4 p.m. June 15 at the Herscher Christian Church, 30 E. Toby Drive, Herscher. It’s being hosted by her daughters, granddaughter and husband, and great-grandson and wife.

Gertrude has two daughters: Rebecca Alford, of Herscher; and Cheryl Walker, of Johnston City, Ill. She has one granddaughter, Brandi (Jay) Strasser, of Dresser, Wis.; and one great-grandson, Zachary (Natalia) Constant, of Osceola, Wis.

Gertrude loves to put puzzles together, drink hot tea, read, color, crochet and hang out with friends and family. She is a former head cook at the Limestone School and the gift shop manager at Riverside Hospital.