Patterson hired before graduation from University of Wisconsin at Whitewater

By Daily Journal

Paige Patterson, of Gardner, was among the students recently honored for "being hired before graduation" from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Patterson was hired as a financial advisor with GIS Benefits in Morris. She since has received her bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

The UW-Whitewater's Hired Before Graduation campaign honors those who have landed a job, earned a job promotion, been accepted to graduate school or started a company before commencement.