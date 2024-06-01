Patterson hired before graduation from University of Wisconsin at Whitewater

Paige Patterson, of Gardner, was among the students recently honored for "being hired before graduation" from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Patterson was hired as a financial advisor with GIS Benefits in Morris. She since has received her bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

The UW-Whitewater's Hired Before Graduation campaign honors those who have landed a job, earned a job promotion, been accepted to graduate school or started a company before commencement.