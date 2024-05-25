Trinity Christian College spring dean's list

Several local students were honored by Trinity Christian College for having made the spring dean's list, including:

• Olivia Ipema, of Beecher.

• Megan Jonkman, of Beecher.

• Alexis Lenting, of Beecher.

• Karina Mulder, of Beecher.

• Justin Martin, of Bourbonnais.

• Carlie Jenkins, of Bradley.

• Halie LaGrange, of Essex.

• Matthew Huizenga, of Grant Park.

• John Kveck, of Grant Park.

• Lorena Arnett, of Loda.

• Luke Newtoff, of Manhattan.

• Alec Miller, of Manteno.

• Sarah Limanowski, of Peotone.

• Emilie Lindgren, of St. Anne.

• Tanner Sobkoviak, of Sheldon.

• Alexa Clark, of Wilmington.