Military news: Connor Powers sworn in as U.S. Armed Forces officer

Connor Powers, of Herscher, is one of the members of The Citadel’s class of 2024 who accepted a commission into the U.S. Armed Forces.

The May 3 ceremony at The Citadel’s McAlister Field House in Charleston, S.C., featured those who accepted commissions into the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Space Force.

The ceremony included the now-officers reciting their oaths as well as having gold bars pinned on their uniforms by their sponsors. After the ceremony, the commissionees gathered at The Citadel’s Summerall Field, where they received their first salutes as officers.

The commencement ceremony was held the next day.