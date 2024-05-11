St. Anne's Stegall receives ISU's Daniel J. Bradley Medal

St. Anne resident Megan Stegall has been awarded one of Indiana State University’s highest honors — the Daniel J. Bradley Medal for Leadership, Scholarship and Service.

Stegall will graduate from Indiana State University on May 11 with a degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Each year, one Daniel J. Bradley Medal is awarded to a senior who is graduating with a GPA of 3.0 or higher and who has served in numerous leadership positions within Indiana State and the greater community.

“Megan has been a wonderful leader on our campus and embodies what it means to be a Sycamore," said Dr. Deborah J. Curtis, president of Indiana State University, in a news release.

"In her time here at Indiana State, she has distinguished herself as a leader, motivator and mentor to many other students pursuing their own unique ISU path. She is an exemplary student who will do well as she commences her graduate work next year. Megan is greatly deserving of this special recognition."