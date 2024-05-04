Kankakee native Fitch receives doctorate at CSU

Larue Fitch, a 2001 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, has reached a milestone in his academic journey. On April 26, Fitch successfully defended his dissertation, titled “An Examination of Culturally Relevant Pedagogy in a High School,” marking the culmination of his doctoral studies in Educational Leadership at Chicago State University.

Fitch’s dedication and commitment to his research were evident as he received unanimous approval from the dissertation committee. The title of “Dr. Fitch” was not something he initially had envisioned for himself, yet his perseverance and passion propelled him toward this achievement.

In reflecting on his journey, Fitch expressed profound gratitude to his family, the Kankakee community, Kankakee School District 111, and his alma mater, Bishop McNamara. He emphasized the pivotal role his upbringing and educational experiences played in shaping his academic pursuits.

A special acknowledgment was reserved for KSD 111 Superintendent Genevra Walters, whose unwavering dedication to the students of Kankakee served as a beacon of inspiration for Fitch. Her commitment to fostering positive change within the community ignited his desire to pursue advanced studies in education, he said.

Fitch’s doctoral research not only has enriched his own academic understanding but also has fueled his passion for advocating for students from diverse cultural backgrounds. He intends to channel his newfound expertise and insights into creating more inclusive educational environments that empower students of color to thrive.

As Fitch embarks on this new chapter as Dr. Larue Fitch, he remains steadfast in his mission to uplift and support the next generation of learners. His journey serves as a testament to the transformative power of education and the profound effect that dedicated educators can have on shaping the future.