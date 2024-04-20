Illinois Wesleyan dean's list

Several local students were named to the dean's list at Illinois Wesleyan University at the end of the fall semester, including:
• Elle Nugent, of Manteno.
• Ella DeYoung, of Bourbonnais.
• Annabel Lovell, of Bourbonnais.
• Grace Rosinski, of Bourbonnais.
• Mati Thompson, of Bourbonnais.
• Emily Vaughn, of Bourbonnais.
• Alexis Torres, of Kankakee.
• Kody Warpet, of Clifton.
• Liam Bivona, of Manteno.
• Ethan Godsey, of Manteno.
• Leonardo Reyes, of Manteno.
• Reese Damaschke, of Wilmington.
• Lainey Scher, of Crescent City.
• Kaylee Brosseau, of Clifton.
• Bobby Mogged, of Piper City.