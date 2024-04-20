Shaw Local

People

Illinois Wesleyan dean's list

By Daily Journal

Several local students were named to the dean's list at Illinois Wesleyan University at the end of the fall semester, including:

• Elle Nugent, of Manteno.

• Ella DeYoung, of Bourbonnais.

• Annabel Lovell, of Bourbonnais.

• Grace Rosinski, of Bourbonnais.

• Mati Thompson, of Bourbonnais.

• Emily Vaughn, of Bourbonnais.

• Alexis Torres, of Kankakee.

• Kody Warpet, of Clifton.

• Liam Bivona, of Manteno.

• Ethan Godsey, of Manteno.

• Leonardo Reyes, of Manteno.

• Reese Damaschke, of Wilmington.

• Lainey Scher, of Crescent City.

• Kaylee Brosseau, of Clifton.

• Bobby Mogged, of Piper City.