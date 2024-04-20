Bradley University dean's list

Several local students were named to the dean's list at Bradley University at the end of the fall semester, including:
• Carter Hendrix, of Buckingham.
• Jax Melville, of Manhattan.
• Grace Gorman, of Grant Park.
• Lily Edwards, of Bourbonnais.
• Riley Ford, of Grant Park.
• Alexsandra Wesolowski, of Bourbonnais.
• Ana Rice, of Kankakee.
• Meagan Ruger, of Beecher.
• Paige Sherwood, of Grant Park.
• Hannah Shirkey, of Essex.
• Rudy Wolfer, of Manhattan.
• Carmella Barkley, of Diamond.
• Kennedy Kaufman, of Bourbonnais.
• Jaret Holt, of Kankakee.
• Jacob Meents, of Manteno.
• Madison Kelly, of Bradley.
• Ally VandenHout, of Bourbonnais.
• Katelyn Kain, of Beecher.
• Kedzington Yeates, of Bourbonnais.
• Hailey Sthay-Taylor, of Bourbonnais.
• Laci Newbrough, of Custer Park.
• William Roney, of Bourbonnais.
• Michael Savoie, of St. Anne.
• Marissa Contreras, of Kankakee.
• Mason Alberts, of Aroma Park.
• Jarell Lewis, of Bradley.
• Jace Holt, of Kankakee.