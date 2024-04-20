Bradley University dean's list

Several local students were named to the dean's list at Bradley University at the end of the fall semester, including:

• Carter Hendrix, of Buckingham.

• Jax Melville, of Manhattan.

• Grace Gorman, of Grant Park.

• Lily Edwards, of Bourbonnais.

• Riley Ford, of Grant Park.

• Alexsandra Wesolowski, of Bourbonnais.

• Ana Rice, of Kankakee.

• Meagan Ruger, of Beecher.

• Paige Sherwood, of Grant Park.

• Hannah Shirkey, of Essex.

• Rudy Wolfer, of Manhattan.

• Carmella Barkley, of Diamond.

• Kennedy Kaufman, of Bourbonnais.

• Jaret Holt, of Kankakee.

• Jacob Meents, of Manteno.

• Madison Kelly, of Bradley.

• Ally VandenHout, of Bourbonnais.

• Katelyn Kain, of Beecher.

• Kedzington Yeates, of Bourbonnais.

• Hailey Sthay-Taylor, of Bourbonnais.

• Laci Newbrough, of Custer Park.

• William Roney, of Bourbonnais.

• Michael Savoie, of St. Anne.

• Marissa Contreras, of Kankakee.

• Mason Alberts, of Aroma Park.

• Jarell Lewis, of Bradley.

• Jace Holt, of Kankakee.