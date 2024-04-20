Birth announcements: April 20, 2024

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Carleesha Willis, Bourbonnais, girl, Myzeaira Lanice, April 4, second child.

Paul Bryan and Skyler Brown, Kankakee, girl, Reia Marie, April 6, second child.

John Ehrich and Susan Hamm, Manteno, boy, Adam James, April 8, first child.

Brooks and Chelsea McDowell, Kankakee, boy, Vaughn Edward, April 9, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Rodolfo and Bianca Rodriguez, Kankakee, boy, Daniel Andres, April 2, third child.

Bracken and Allison Corbin, Grant Park, girl, Eliza Margaret, April 2, first child.

Keith Aldridge and Tiffany Saathoff, Kankakee, boy, Noah Lee, April 3, third child.

Juan and Emma Amezquita, Bourbonnais, girl, Gianna Rose, April 4, second child.

Taj EL and Noel Butler, Bourbonnais, girl, Hayden S’Miya Rain, April 4, third child.

Everardo Ocampo and Maritza Blanco, Kankakee, boy, Theo Ithiel, April 4, fifth child.

Eric and Rebecca Decker, Bourbonnais, girl, Collins Jordan, April 4, first child. The mother is the former Rebecca Lankford.

Mitchell and Sara Raab, Bradley, boy, Chesney Knix, April 6, fourth child.

Carmen Padilla, Kankakee, girl, Eden Rose, April 6, fifth child.

Nicholas Haigh and Alexis Mitsdarffer, Kankakee, girl, Aviva Hope, April 7, first child.