Adventure Commons' Hamilton earns echoing applause in hospitality

While there are numerous individuals who continue to affect the Kankakee County community through generous acts of hospitality each year, there is one particular individual who’s shown the ability to do so at a macro level.

And by macro, how does the number 500,000 sound?

This individual happens to be Bradley-Bourbonnais resident Andy Hamilton, who serves as the lead pastor at Adventure Christian Church, which also owns the Adventure Commons sportsplex located next door at 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais.

Ever since Adventure Christian Church bought the sportsplex in 2017, taking over ownership of the former Hidden Cove and Legends Sportsplex property, Hamilton has helped provide thousands of individuals and families with the chance to participate in various camps, tournaments, training and overall family fun.

The complex tucked into the northeast portion of Bradley just outside of the Northfield Square mall footprint annually plays host to some 500,000 visits.

Through the use of its 70,000-square-foot recreational facility complete, which includes an indoor turf field, four basketball courts, two outdoor 18-hole putt-putt golf courses and a batting cage/turf area, the complex has become a destination.

Having brought so much foot traffic and family fun to the community over the years, Hamilton and Adventure Commons received high praise from community members, earning the Daily Journal’s 2024 Progress Award for Excellence in Hospitality.

And after having the chance to hear some of the nominations and allowing some time to let the news of the award to sink in, Hamilton noted the designation has helped reinforce the fact they are having a positive effect.

“It’s humbling to know that we do have so many people who see what we are doing and the impact that we are having,” Hamilton said. “And just to vocalize that … to hear that the community is talking about this communicates to me that we have changed the narrative on some things because for so long the talk of this sportsplex facility was negative.”

Hamilton became the lead pastor of Adventure Christian Church in 2003. He then took on overseeing the Adventure Commons staff after the church’s purchase of the sportsplex eight years ago.

It’s beyond question Hamilton knows what it means to be hospitable.

Between Adventure Commons’ ministry sports programs — such as youth flag football, indoor basketball, soccer, volleyball and various camps, and public tournaments for sports such as gymnastics and other activities — the facility has proven to be a beacon for the youth and the community as a safe space during the past decade.

“Churches are always asking, ‘How can we bless our community and get involved in the community?’ and this is just one of the unique ways we are able to do that,” Hamilton said.

<strong>PROVIDING COMMUNITY WITH OPEN SPACE</strong>

Throughout each year there are numerous occasions when the public can use any of its top-notch facilities.

Outside of the occasional tournament, local individuals and teams can take advantage of the daily open gym times for the basketball courts, turf soccer field and batting cages.

The typical rate for open gym times range between $15 to $25 per person for a three-hour session. Additionally, local teams and coaches can rent an entire court or turf area for a larger rate, if the opportunity presents itself.

Numerous local athletes can be seen using the open gym times to further their game individually and even entire teams can be seen running a full-on practice when their own facilities are overrun with space issues.

“When the facility isn’t being utilized for our own programming, it is always offered up to the public,” Hamilton said. “So, one of the hidden blessings to the community is that we’ve kind of become an overflow gym space.

“We have a number of schools like BBCHS, Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center, St. George Grade School and others that have limited facilities, and so if they have multiple activities happening and need space, we can provide that for them,” he added. “That’s been an additional way where we’ve been able to partner with the community.”

<strong>BOOST TO COMMUNITY ECONOMY</strong>

Even though Adventure Commons’ primary focus is to run its facility to further its church’s religious mission rather than become a tournament-type venue, Hamilton and his staff have still helped bring numerous non-community church members and families to its grounds.

According to Hamilton, between its own programs and public use of its facilities, roughly 500,000 visits from individuals and families who can be seen stepping foot into Adventure Commons each year.

While they don’t host very many large, outside events, nearby hotels report they are blocking out 40 to 50 rooms as a gymnastics event can bring 600 to 1,300 athletes to compete in one weekend, he said.

As a result of bringing in outsiders through the use of their space, as well as its regular open gym times for the public, Adventure Commons has been able to help boost the community’s economy in multiple ways.

“One of the hidden blessings in hosting those events is that the economy in Bradley is significantly affected,” Hamilton said. “The hotel rooms are booked; the restaurants are full, and people are fueling up their vehicles at our gas stations.

“It’s kind of a win-win for everybody because we have a really cool venue, and we are able to use it to bless the community in some pretty unique ways.”

For more information about Adventure Commons’ availability for its open gym, go to <a href="https://www.oneadventure.org" target="_blank">oneadventure.org</a>.