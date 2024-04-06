Peotone High School students receive FFA recognition

Emma Bialko and Brianna Schubbe, both of Peotone, were honored by Illinois Future Farmers of America.

Illinois FFA recognizes four outstanding FFA members in each of the five FFA Districts in Illinois. Each is honored as the District Star Award for outstanding accomplishments in FFA and agricultural education. The District Star Awards – including the Star Farmer, Star in Agribusiness, Star in Agricultural Placement and Star in Agriscience recognize FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership, and scholastic achievement.

SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.

Abby Jacobs Cowger and Dakota Cowger are the agriculture teachers and FFA Advisors at Peotone High School.

<strong>EMMA BIALKO</strong>

Emma Bialko was selected as the District FFA Star in Agricultural Placement. Emma is a member of the Peotone FFA Chapter of the Illinois Association FFA.

Emma was selected as the District 2 Winner by a committee of agriculture industry representatives and teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area. Emma is the daughter of Michael and Amy Bialko, of Peotone. Receiving this honor made Emma eligible to compete in the State FFA Awards Selection process in Mt. Zion on March 23. Emma was previously chosen as the Chapter and Section awardee in this area.

Emma has been involved in the following other agriculture education and FFA activities: State Winner in Agricultural Communications Journalistic Writer, Section 10 and District II Winner in Equine Science Placement, State Horse Evaluation CDE, serving as a chapter officer, and volunteering in community service activities.

Emma will receive plaques for their accomplishments. These plaques are made possible by gifts by individuals, businesses, corporations and organizations through the Illinois Foundation FFA.

• Bialko also was selected as the State FFA Proficiency Winner in Equine Science Placement. Illinois FFA recognizes students in forty-eight different areas based on their work-based learning, also known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences or SAE. FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership, and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award.

Emma was selected as the State Winner by a committee of agriculture teachers, industry friends, parents and volunteers knowledgeable in this work-based area, who reviewed their records online and then conducted interviews at Mt. Zion High School on March 23

Receiving this honor now makes Emma eligible to compete in the National FFA Awards Selection process in July. Emma was previously chosen as the Chapter, Section and District awardee of this area.

<strong>BRIANNA SCHUBBE</strong>

Brianna Schubbe was selected as the District FFA Proficiency Winner in Landscape Management. Brianna is a member of the Peotone FFA Chapter of the Illinois Association FFA.

Brianna was selected as the District 2 Winner by a committee of agriculture industry representatives and teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area. Brianna is the daughter of Michael and Dana Schubbe, of Peotone.

Receiving this honor made Brianna eligible to compete in the State FFA Awards Selection process in Mt. Zion on March 23. Brianna was previously chosen as the Chapter and Section awardee of this area.

Brianna has been involved in the following other agriculture education and FFA activities: Horticulture CDE and Peotone FFA activities including community service and chapter leadership.