Kohl recognized by Zonta Club of Kankakee

Allie Kohl is the recipient of the 2024 Young Women in Public Affairs Award presented by the Zonta Club of Kankakee.

Sponsored by Zonta International, the Young Women in Public Affairs Award honors young women, ages 16-19, for demonstrating leadership skills and civic causes. This is award is presented at the local level and the winning application is forwarded to the district.

If the applicant is selected at the district level, she becomes eligible to be considered for the Zonta International award of $5,000.

Allie is the daughter of Jason Kohl and Lisa Patchett, of Herscher. She is a senior at Herscher High School and a sophomore at Kankakee Community College. She will graduate from both schools in May.

During her academic career, Allie has been involved in school activities. At KCC, she is the president of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and president of the psychology club.

At Herscher High, she is the student council executive board secretary, student council class co-secretary and is a member of Students Against Sexual Harassment. She also volunteers with Clove Alliance and Harbor House.

She is an Illinois State Scholar as well as a 2024 Coca Cola Gold Scholar. Allie also assists with the school’s blood drive through the American Red Cross.

Additionally, she’s a member of the Kankakee County Swine Youth Team and Cabery Specials 4-H Club. On Memorial Day, Allie honors veterans by placing cemetery flags with her 4-H Club.

She plans to continue her volunteer work while attending Olivet Nazarene University to study social work in the fall.