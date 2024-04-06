Bieber serving as 6th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator

Air Force Tech Sgt. Zachary P. Bieber, a 2014 Kankakee High School graduate, is currently serving as 6th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator at Travis Air Force Base in California.

The 6th ARS is transitioning operations from the KC-10 Extender to the KC-46A Pegasus.

Bieber is the son of Maribeth McMenamin Bieber and William Bieber, of Kankakee. He is also the grandson of Betty McMenamin.

He's received several trophies and was honored as Boom Instructor of the Year in 2018. He also was named Boom Operator of the Year in 2018.