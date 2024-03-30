Porter selected as the State FFA Proficiency Winner

Central High School student Alivia Porter was selected as the State FFA Proficiency Winner in Sheep Production. Alivia is a member of the Clifton Central FFA Chapter of the Illinois Association FFA. Illinois FFA recognizes students in 48 different areas based on their work-based learning, also known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences.

FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award. SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.

Alivia was selected as the state winner by a committee of agriculture teachers, industry friends, parents and volunteers knowledgeable in this work-based area, who reviewed their records online and then conducted interviews at Eisenhower High School in Decatur on March 23. Alivia is the daughter of Erik and Misha Porter and Jared Finegan, of Ashkum.

Receiving this honor now makes Alivia eligible to compete in the National FFA Awards Selection process in July. Alivia previously was chosen as the Chapter, Section and District awardee in this area.

Alivia has been involved in the following other agriculture education and FFA activities: Chapter President, District 2 Proficiency Winner, Clifton Central FFA Alumni SAE Grant Recipient, and Kid’s Day on the Farm team leader (all junior year); Chapter President, second place District 2 livestock judging, Ground Zero Conference (all sophomore year); Chapter Secretary, State Proficiency Top 5, Top 100 at state livestock judging (freshman year). Brett Sorensen and Cassie Peters are the agriculture teachers and FFA Advisors at Clifton Central High School.