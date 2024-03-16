Birth announcements: March 16, 2024

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Dawson and Sarah Smith, Bourbonnais, girl, Parker Elizabeth, Feb. 24, first child.

Brian Acosta and Kaylee Billington, Bourbonnais, girl, Eloise Lynn, Feb. 25, first child.

Alex Edgar and Brittney Schmitz, Braidwood, boy, Silas John, March 1, third child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Wasiq Abrar Mohammad Abdul and Khatija Bibi, Bourbonnais, boy, Sadiq Abrar, Feb. 26, first child.

Jack and Catie Naese, Watseka, girl, Bahler Claire, Feb. 27, first child. The mother is the former Catie Ailey.

Rakwon Terrell-Love Sr. and Tayzhanna Speed, Bradley, boy, Rakwon Jr., Feb. 28, second child.

Sandra Cuvi Yauripoma, Kankakee, girl, Arlett Alejandra, March 1, fourth child.

Tyson Meli and Autumn Vanmeter, Manteno, girl, Brooklyn Nicole, March 1, second child.