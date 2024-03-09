Spaulding 50th Anniversary

Donald and Deborah Spaulding, of Kankakee, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Donald married the former Deborah Klonowski on March 9, 1974, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Kankakee.

The couple has two children: Dawn (Arthur) Manzke, of Kankakee; and Dana (Matthew) Duval, of Bourbonnais. They also have four grandchildren.

Donald is retired from BASF Corporation, and Deborah is a retired paraprofessional from Kankakee School District 111.

The couple enjoys traveling and spending time with their children and grandchildren. A small family dinner has been planned for this summer.