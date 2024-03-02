Birth announcements: March 2, 2024

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Zach and Andrea Cowsert, Ashkum, girl, Sadie Johanna, Feb. 14, first child.

Lawrence Childs and Kapiece Thompson, Chicago, boy, Kayson Michael, Feb. 14, first child.

Travis and Paige Medina, Bourbonnais, boy, Kyler Owen, Feb. 15, first child.

Kyle Nettestad and Theresa Colagrossi, Manteno, girl, Charlotte Elise, Feb. 16, fourth child.

Zach and Danielle Bailey, Ashkum, boy, Silas Gerald, Feb. 17, fourth child.

Ryan and Lauren Simon, Kankakee, girl, Elliana Marie, Feb. 18, second child.

Terence and Sydney Crowley, Kankakee, girl, Eleanor Lynn, Feb. 19, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Owen Starr and Gretchen Fischer, Bradley, boy, Dawson Jack, Feb. 12, first child.

Avery Fairrow Sr. and Kaylee Drummer, Chebanse, boy, Avery Jr., Feb. 13, first child.

Andrew and Mary June Harrison, Kankakee, girl, Ariella Pura, Feb. 13, first child. The mother is the former Mary June Hiwatig Pura.

Christopher Janes and Stephanie Hamm, Fairbury, girl, Lilyth Rosetta Nicole, Feb. 14, fourth child.

Brian Jr. and Lyndsay Zasada, Kankakee, girl, Isla Michelle Marie, Feb. 15, first child. The mother is the former Lyndsay Hack.

Cody Gregory and Noelle Setty, Watseka, boy, Briggs William, Feb. 16, third child.

Jacob and Haley Ruffolo, Bourbonnais, girl, Lainey, Feb. 16, second child.

Dave and Kate Walden, Wilmington, girl, Parker Lou, Feb. 17, third child.

Juan Chagoya and Yoana Perez, St. Anne, girl, Isabella Alessandra, Feb. 18, first child.

Edgar Castrejon and Allison Perez, Kankakee, boy, Adam Leo, Feb. 18, first child.

Dakota Nowak and Lindsey Smith, Bourbonnais, girl, Lea Ann, Feb. 19, fourth child.