Trinity Christian College dean's list

Several local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at Trinity Christian College, including:
• Olivia Ipema, of Beecher.
• Megan Jonkman, of Beecher.
• Kamryn Koontz, of Beecher.
• Alexis Lenting, of Beecher.
• Karina Mulder, of Beecher.
• Justin Martin, of Bourbonnais.
• Carlie Jenkins, of Bradley.
• Halie LaGrange, of Essex.
• Matthew Huizenga, of Grant Park.
• John Kveck, of Grant Park.
• Lorena Arnett, of Loda.
• Alec Miller, of Manteno.
• Dale Herman, of Peotone.
• Emilie Lindgren, of St. Anne.
• Tanner Sobkoviak, of Sheldon.
• Alexa Clark, of Wilmington.