University of Alabama dean's list

Several local students were honored at University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., for having made the president's list or the dean's list.

• Ava Brosseau, of Bourbonnais, president's list.

• Gavin Chernesky, of Coal City, president's list.

• Riley Dehler, of Coal City, president's list.

• Nolan Adam, of Manhattan, president's list.

• Caitlyn Burgess, of Manhattan, president's list.

• Isabella Gentle, of Manhattan, president's list.

• Cole Munn, of Manhattan, president's list.

• Myles Nelson, of Manhattan, president's list.

• Jack Baran, of Manhattan, dean's list.

• Carson Cox, of Manhattan, dean's list.

• Colin Kinsella, of Manhattan, dean's list.

• Brock O'Neill, of Manhattan, dean's list.

• Connor Studer, of Manhattan, dean's list.

• Mallory Kelly, of Manteno, dean's list.