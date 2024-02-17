Shaw Local

People

University of Alabama dean's list

By Daily Journal

Several local students were honored at University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., for having made the president's list or the dean's list.

• Ava Brosseau, of Bourbonnais, president's list.

• Gavin Chernesky, of Coal City, president's list.

• Riley Dehler, of Coal City, president's list.

• Nolan Adam, of Manhattan, president's list.

• Caitlyn Burgess, of Manhattan, president's list.

• Isabella Gentle, of Manhattan, president's list.

• Cole Munn, of Manhattan, president's list.

• Myles Nelson, of Manhattan, president's list.

• Jack Baran, of Manhattan, dean's list. 

• Carson Cox, of Manhattan, dean's list. 

• Colin Kinsella, of Manhattan, dean's list.

• Brock O'Neill, of Manhattan, dean's list.

• Connor Studer, of Manhattan, dean's list.

• Mallory Kelly, of Manteno, dean's list.