Saxsma 70th Anniversary

Clarence and Myrtle Saxsma, of Clifton, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Feb. 20, 2024, with a card shower hosted by the family. Clarence and the former Myrtle Kremer were married Feb. 20, 1954, at Danforth Reformed Church.

The couple have four children: Kent (Tracy) Saxsma, of Clifton; Karla (Ron) Siebring, of Danforth; Karmal (Lindon) Faull, of Indianapolis, Ind.; and Kurt (Stephanie) Saxsma, of Jonesborough, Tenn. They also have 15 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

The couple are retired farmers from the Gilman/Clifton area.