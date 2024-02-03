Northern Illinois University graduates

Several local students received degrees from Northern Illinois University at the end of the fall semester, including:
• Nicholas Markanich, of Beecher, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology.
• Anthony Markanich Jr., of Beecher, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology.
• Alicia Hrvatin, of Elwood, Bachelor of Science in Education and Physical Education.
• Neyda Molina, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
• Michael Devisme, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering Technology.
• Ashley Korpitz, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
• Berenice Cintora Villagomez, of St. Anne, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.