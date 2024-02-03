Aurora University dean's list

Several local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at Aurora University, including:

• Amanda Johnson, of Bradley, studying social work.

• Dylan Regnier-Jamnik, of Bradley, physical education with K-12 teaching licensure.

• Hannah Coster, of Braidwood, early childhood special education and ESL/bilingual.

• Mia Castillo, of Godley, criminal justice, political science and public policy.

• Isaiah Davis, of Kankakee, sports management and parks and recreation leadership.

• Nichol Graham, of Kankakee, social work.

• Ainsley Martin, of Manteno, history.

•<strong> </strong>Carson Monk, of Manteno, physical education with K-12 teaching licensure.

• Taylor Sannito, of Manteno, sport management and marketing.

• Brooks Schoon, of St. Anne, business administration.

• Jordan Schroeder, of Watseka, mathematics.

• Corianne Wysocki, of Wilmington, human and animal studies.