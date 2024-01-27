Northern Illinois University dean's list

Several local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at Northern Illinois University, including:

• Adrienne Chinski, of Bourbonnais, studying psychology, a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

• Maria Corzo, of Bourbonnais, studying mechanical engineering, graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

• Kyle Forgue, of Bourbonnais, studying business administration, graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

• Carmen Houde, of Bradley, studying music education, graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

• Savana Helton, of Braidwood, studying business administration, graduate of Reed-Custer High School.

• John Sailor, of Cissna Park, studying chemistry.

• Alissa Robaus, of Diamond, studying early childhood education, graduate of Wilmington High School.

• Rylie Hartman, of Kankakee, studying nursing, graduate of Herscher High School.

• Amanda Gerl, of Manhattan, studying to become a reading teacher, graduate of Lincoln-Way West High School.

• Jake Kurbis, of Manhattan, studying enterprise software.

• Owen Vaughn, of Manhattan, studying music, graduate of Lincoln-Way West High School.

• Emma Spagnoli, of Manteno, graduate of Peotone High School.

• Wes Dwyer, of Manteno, undecided, graduate of Manteno High School.

• Benjamin Koranda, of Manteno, studying mechanical engineering robotics and controls, graduate of Herscher High School.