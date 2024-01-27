Iowa State University dean's list

Several local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, including:
• Samantha Rae Hanley, of Braceville, a senior studying animal science.
• Peyton Renee Richie, of Buckingham, a senior studying agricultural communication.
• Jacob William Piatak, of Coal City, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering.
• Emma Kate Hennessy, of Gardner, a senior studying public relations.
• Zachary C. Curtis, of Kankakee, a junior studying mechanical engineering.
• Tristan Kathleen Lucas, of Manhattan, a senior studying civil engineering.
• Matthew Nevin, of Manhattan, a senior studying electrical engineering.
• Lucy Newtoff, of Manhattan, a senior studying interior design.
• Emma Jean Heaney, of Manteno, a senior studying biology.
• Veronica Jeanne Buis, of Wilmington, a senior studying dietetics.
• Ashlee R. Kelly, of Wilmington, a senior studying pre-athletic training.
• Christian Michael Koca, of Wilmington, a freshman studying sociology.