Birth announcements: Jan. 27, 2024

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Aryon Farrow and Heaven Thompson, Bourbonnais, boy, Ezra Amir, Jan. 11, third child.

Nick and Sidney Ulrey, St. Anne, boy, Vincent Keith, Jan. 12, first child.

Patrick and Haley Peters, Kankakee, girl, Hazel Pearl, Jan. 12, first child.

Tanner and Charlee Davenport, Sheldon, boy, Hudson Brian, Jan. 13, first child.

James Wise and Alyssa Bell, Manteno, girl, Kinsley Mae, Jan. 16, first child.

Eric Schoolman and Nicole Carlson, Sheldon, girl, Adalynn Rose, Jan. 16, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Micaiah Newell, Kankakee, boy, Calvin, Jan. 9 fourth child.

Gabriel and Brittany Toppen, Momence, girl, Jane Rose, Jan. 9, first child. The mother is the former Brittany Travis.

Erik and Renee Skoglund, Momence, boy, Roman, Jan. 9, second child.

Matt and Brandi Settle, Kankakee, boy, Duncan Paul, Jan. 10, third child.

Lucas and Rachel Sluis, Momence, boy, Luis Adam, Jan. 11, third child.

Shaun and Kathleen O’Keefe, Manteno, girl, Isla Rose, Jan. 11, third child.

Roberto Ramirez and Amanada Ivancicts, Bourbonnais, girl, Olive Esmeralda-Lynn, Jan 12, mother’s third, father’s first child.

Devonte Davis and Lennie Drew, Kankakee, girl, Sereniti La’Nyah Sky, Jan. 12, third child.

Jacob Lanter and Samantha Bielawski, St. Anne, boy, Vincent Steven, Jan. 12, first child.

Cesar Arreloa and Zitlali Garcia, Kankakee, boy, Santiago Romeo, Jan. 13, first child.

Andrew Solis and Zoe Barbee, Bourbonnais, girl, Penelope Paris Lee, Jan. 14.