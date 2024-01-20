Butler 50th Anniversary

Michael and Patricia Butler, of Martinton, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple was married Jan. 19, 1974, at Watseka Methodist Church.

The couple has three children: Darcy (Sal) Butler, of Martinton; Dusti Butler, of Lake Geneva Wis.; and Derek Butler (fiancée Jennifer Cote), of Royse City, Texas. They also have three grandchildren: Colton Coffey, of Gilman; Carsyn Butler-Scripter, of Martinton; and Maverek Butler, of Royse City, Texas.

A celebration with family and friends is planned for a later date.