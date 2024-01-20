Braselton and Brink Engineering Scholarships available

The Braselton and Brink Memorial Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for the 2024-25 school year. Applicants need to be full-time engineering students pursuing undergraduate or technical degrees primarily in the field of civil engineering.

Applicants should reside in Illinois or Northwest Indiana and have completed a minimum of 25 credit hours from an accredited college or university. Scholarship application requests can be sent to the scholarship administrator at <a href="mailto:BBScholarship@reltd.com" target="_blank">BBScholarship@reltd.com</a>. The deadline for completed applications is May 17.

The foundation has been assisting students seeking careers in civil engineering for more than 40 years, awarding more than 100 scholarships to undergraduate students since its inception.