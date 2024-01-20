Birth announcements: Jan. 20, 2024

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Darrid Britton and Lakita Walker, Kankakee, boy, Hakeem Lee, Jan. 1, first child.

Darran Foster and Bayley Lambrecht, Iroquois, boy, Calvin James, Jan. 1, first child.

Leon Mondy and Deanna Nutall, Kankakee, boy, Liam Carter, Jan. 2, first child.

Jake and Vanessa Wyderski, Wilmington, boy, Wyatt Anthony, Jan. 3, first child.

Jarrod and Sarah Huggins, Bourbonnais, boy, Bennett Alan, Jan. 3, first child.

Courtney Illum, Chebanse, girl, Angel Anne Marie, Jan. 4, first child.

Jose Garcia and Joanna Hernandez, Kankakee, boy, Anthonio Enrique, Jan. 4, fourth child.

Thomas Norvil and Helen Craig, Manteno, girl, Avery Jean, Jan. 4, fourth child.

Tyler Stone and Crysta Murdaugh, Bourbonnais, girl, Galena Danielle, Jan. 5, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Jeremy Myart and Brianna Morris, Kankakee, girl, Naomi Harmony, Jan. 2, second child.

David and Shiane Jones, St. Anne, girl, Mia Wynter, Jan. 2, fourth child.

Derek Carlson and Katie Saathoff, Clifton, boy, Knox Kenneth, Jan. 2, mother’s third child and father’s first child.

Daniel Mercado and Beatriz Sanchez, Kankakee, girl, Valeria Daenerys, Jan. 2, fourth child.

Micheal and Carly Paquette, Bradley, girl, Sadie Kay, Jan. 3, second child.

Cesar Santiago and Maria Medina, Kankakee, boy, Cesar Jr., Jan. 5, third child.

Beau Flannery and Shelby Thiele, Grant Park, boy, Beckett Lee, Jan. 7, first child.

Sean and Mary Cognion, Clifton, girl, Athena Kay, Jan. 8, third child.