38 BBCHS seniors named Illinois State Scholars

Thirty-eight seniors at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School have been honored as Illinois State Scholars. This prestigious honor places them in the top 10% of high school seniors across the state.

The selection of Illinois State Scholars is based on a combination of SAT test scores and sixth-semester class rank.

In celebration of their outstanding achievement, the school will be hosting a special recognition ceremony at the home basketball game Jan. 23 to honor these Illinois State Scholars. Families, friends, faculty and the entire community are invited to join in celebrating the accomplishments of these students.

The scholars include: Brandon Abbott; Victoria Bartucci; Dana Benjamin-Mauricio; Terra Benson; Taylor Bialecki; Allison Chavez; Elizabeth Clary; Jolie Corral; Sydney Curtis; Brooklyn Daugherty; Tara Depoister; Natalie Dobosz; Madelyn Dykstra; Karime Esparza; Lauren Fortin; Spencer Frey; Lester Garrett; Braden Gibson; Adyson Gordon; Emmerson Longtin; Bianca March; Owen Marcukaitis; Caleb McBurnie; Kyla McIntyre; Jalynn Melvin; Jonah Nichols; Avrey Nuesse; Thomas Offill; Vaari Patel; Jackson Pierson; Carson Quigley; Alexander Richards; Conor Sidener; Audrey Thill; Sarah Toole; Eleena Weatherford; Tyler Wilson; Caleb Woods.