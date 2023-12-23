Local students perform in Carthage College Christmas Festival

Chase Juster, of Wilmington; Marin Miller, of Gilman; and Catherine Penney, of Manteno, recently participated in "Rejoice, O World, Rejoice!" The Christmas Festival is a longstanding tradition for Carthage College and the Kenosha, Wis., community and includes Carthage's music department faculty serving as directors, including: Margaret Burk (Carthage Choir, Carthage Treble Choir, Carthage Choral and Lincoln Chamber Singers), James Ripley (Wind Orchestra) and E. Edward Kawakami (Philharmonic Orchestra).