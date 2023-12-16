Weiss 50th Anniversary

Kim and Brenda Weiss, of Donovan, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family celebration. Kim married the former Brenda Robbins on Dec. 28, 1973, at the Kankakee County Courthouse.

The couple has four children: Tony and Beth Weiss, of Dayton, Ohio; Megan Weiss, of Donovan; Joseph and Amy Weiss, of Kankakee; and Katherine and Ryan Collins, of Florida. The couple also has 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The couple enjoys going to grandchildren’s sports activities, gardening and attending family events.