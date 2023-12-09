Birth announcements: Dec. 9, 2023

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Christepher Anderson and Brittney Nathaniel, Kankakee, girl, Blaire Christina, Nov. 21, third child.

Thomas Maher and Aelizeyna Gomez, Grant Park, boy, Greyson Anthony, Nov. 22, third child.

Anthony Goodrich and Mariah Pavlat, Manteno, girl, Madelynn Mae, Nov. 22, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Matt Ishmiel and Angie Cicerella, Kankakee, boy, Preston Lewis, Nov. 20, second child.

David and Kelly Molohon, Bradley, boy, Lucas William, Nov. 21, second child.

Zachary and Stephanie Rohlfs, Bourbonnais, boy, Maxwell Harlan, Nov. 21, first child. The mother is the former Stephanie Bartkowicz.

David and Amy Tiburtini, Kankakee, girl, Molly Jane, Nov. 21, first child. The mother is the former Amy Dircks.

Nicholas and Charleigh Chellios, Peotone, boy, Euthemios “Themo” Alton, Nov. 21, first child. The mother is the former Charleigh Lemon.

Eric and Rebecca Breckenridge, Herscher, girl, Avery Rayne, Nov. 22, first child. The mother is the former Rebecca Woods.

Rodolfo Licona Gomez and Lessy Mejia Cortes, Kankakee, girl, Hannah Valentina, Nov. 22, second child.

Corey Anderson and Danielle Jender, Bourbonnais, boy, Loyal, Nov. 22.

Carlos Villagomez and Elyssa Macias, Kankakee, girl, Ellyanna Sol, Nov. 22, fourth child.

Rutilio Camacho and Cynthias Duenas, Momence, girl, Alina Mariel, Nov. 25, third child.