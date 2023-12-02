Birth announcements: Dec. 2, 2023

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Christepher Anderson and Brittney Nathaniel, Kankakee, girl, Blaire Christina, Nov. 21, third child.

Thomas Maher and Aelizeyna Gomez, Grant Park, boy, Greyson Anthony, Nov. 22, third child.

Anthony Goodrich and Mariah Pavlat, Manteno, girl, Madelynn Mae, Nov. 22, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Vincent and Brittney Mkhwanzi, Bourbonnais, boy, Ezekiel Nkosana, Nov. 14, third child.

Kiara Thompson, Kankakee, boy, Andrae Octavian Jr., Nov. 14. Mother’s fourth child.

Dana and Kayla James, Kankakee, girl, Samantha Beth, Nov. 14, fifth child.

Ashley Belt-Thornton and Kiesha Lafi, Kankakee, girl, Darnelle Z. R., Nov. 15, first child.

Robert Crocker and Kristina Leadingham, Kankakee, boy, Isaiah Michael, Nov. 16, third child.

Jonah and Rebecca Vaughn, Manteno, boy, Bennett Scott, Nov. 16, second child.

Tyler and Nicole Burgess, Bourbonnais, girl, Adalyn Ann, Nov. 16, first child. The mother is the former Nicole Pilbeam.

Keith and Amanda Cahan, Bradley, boy, Damien Douglas, Nov. 16, second child.

Brandon Brown and Belinda Hall, Kankakee, girl, Novalee LouAnne, Nov. 17, first child.

Jayme and Alexis Painter, Clifton, boy, Brooks Joseph, Nov. 18, first child. The mother is the former Alexis Podowicz.

Brandon Arbuthnot and Crystal Hazzard, Watseka, girl, Keira Marie, Nov. 19, second child.

Brannon Boudreau and Krista Arseneau, Beaverville, boy, Michael Wayne, Nov. 19, first child.

Henry IV and Anisah Kijewski, Grant Park, girl, Athena Grace, Nov. 19, second child.

Jordan Wren and Danielle Denton, Kankakee, girl, Willow Gene, Nov. 21, first child.