Peters 70th Anniversary

LaVern (Ozzie) and Edna (Jackie) Peters, of Bartelsville, Okla., grew up just a few blocks from each other. After years of throwing snowballs and playing board games, they ended up becoming high school sweethearts.

Ozzie married the former Jackie Stowe on Nov. 29, 1953, at Bradley Evangelical United Methodist Church. The couple have three children: Rick Peters and his wife, Terri, of Ramona, Okla.; Brenda Kirkland and her husband, Paul, of Fontana, Calif.; and Joyce Nelson and her husband, Taren, of Washington state. All three children were born in Kankakee and lived in the house Ozzie built until 1962, when the family moved to Fontana, Calif.

The couple also has six grandchildren (three boys and three girls), 15 great-grandsons, one great-granddaughter and one great-great-grandson. The kids say Ozzie and Jackie have more energy than all of them put together. They can’t believe their parents will be 90 next year.

Their longevity could be because the couple drinks a homemade smoothie every day along with exercising regularly. Favorite past times are attending their great-grandchildren’s school activities and sporting events, going to a variety of college/pro sports games and being active members of Bartlesville First Church United Methodist.

Ozzie worked and retired from Kaiser Steel and Fontana Unified School District as a carpenter. Jackie also worked for Fontana Unified School District as a snack bar manager. Both retired at age 62. The couple moved to Bartelsville in 2004.