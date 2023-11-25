Birth announcements: Nov. 25, 2023

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Joe and Jenna English, Bourbonnais, boy, Emmitt Eric, Nov. 8, fourth child.

Ruben Irby and Cheyanne Whittington, Bourbonnais, boy, Rowan Mathew, Nov. 11, second child.

Cody Novak and Holly Bond, Chebanse, boy, Lane Joseph-David, Nov. 12, first child.

Devonte Ramey and Angelica Brack, Kankakee, boy, Delano Jrue, Nov. 9, first child.

Beau and Jordan Adams, Bonfield, girl, Monroe Drew, Nov. 13, second child.

Max and Whitney McCabe, Iroquois, girl, Hunter Marie, Nov. 15, third child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Leonardo Gutierrez and Bibiana Cabrera Lopez, Kankakee, boy, Santi, Oct. 24, third child.

John Wayne Bish and Estefani Ochoa, Kankakee, girl, Isabella Rose, Nov. 6, first child.

Jessy Mailloux and Riley Stevens, Hoopeston, boy, Oliver Jacob, Nov. 6, first child.

William Lyons and Brittany Knight, Milford, girl, Devareaux Carline Monroe, Nov. 6, sixth child.

Jared and Kaylee Keigher, Danforth, girl, Blair Mary Jane, Nov. 7, second child.

Surevone Harris, Kankakee, boy, Le’Kenta Ma’Kai, Nov. 8, second child.

Trey Anthony and Ednita Williams, Kankakee, boy, Trey Ka’Mori, Nov. 8, first child.

Briana Turner, Bourbonnais, girl, Amora Nicole Lee, Nov. 8, first child.

Lakreasha Phillips, Kankakee, girl, Davia, Nov. 9, fifth child.

Raul Vazquez and Carmila Swartz, St. Anne, girl, Ezmeralda Estrella, Nov. 10, third child.

Jared Rueff and Zoe Clark, Chebanse, boy, Rydher, Nov. 10, second child.

Greyson Schunke and Faith Aaron, Milford, boy, Rain Le, Nov. 10. Mother’s first child and father’s second child.

Antoine Sullivan and Jasmin Toepfer, Bradley, boy, Khyrie Bleau, Nov. 10, second child.

Jacob and Jasmine St. Aubin, Manteno, boy, Shiloh Noah, Nov. 11, first child. The mother is the former Jasmine Porter.

Mike Nelson and Camyra Coleman, Kankakee, girl, Ma’Niyla, Nov. 11.

Alexis Pizano, Kankakee, girl, A’Nylah, Nov. 12, first child.

Eliud Salinas and Nikita Beatty, Bradley, girl, Enaya Nakari, Nov. 12. Father’s sixth child and mother’s third child.

Markeisha Calbert, Kankakee, boy, Travis Malakhi, Nov. 13, third child.