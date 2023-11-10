Williamson 90th Birthday

Twins Bob and Bill Williamson, of The Villages, Fla., and of Bourbonnais, respectivley, will celebrate their 90th birthday with an open house at 1 p.m. Nov. 18 at Ball Recreation Center in The Villages, Fla., hosted by Doris Williamson and children.

They were born on Nov. 14, 1933, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, to Rosa and Burwell Williamson.

Bob married Doris Kirchner on Sept. 14, 1958, and they had three children: Julie Obenauer, of Nashville, Tenn; Dr. Jeffrey and Jane Williamson, of Rockford, Mich.; and Brad and Julianne Williamson, of Longwood, Fla. They also have seven grandchildren: Matthew, Lauren and Chelsea Goodman; and Eric, Ryan, Jake and Alec Williamson, and three great-grandchildren: Connor and Colton Green; and Astraia Goodman.

Bill married Beverly Bailie in September 1960, and they had no children.

Bill retired from J.W. Mortell Co, and he volunteers at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Robert retired from Baker & Taylor Co. in Momence. He is active in creating stained glass creations, singing and playing handbells in church choir. He is also still an active golfer.