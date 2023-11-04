Simeur-Pennington Wedding

Libby Simeur and Ian Pennington, both of West Chester, Ohio, were married July 1 at The Brightside Event Center in Dayton, Ohio. Family friend Jeremy Powers performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Tom and Dixie Latham-Simeur, of West Chester, Ohio, and granddaughter of Karen Latham and the late Bob Latham, former Mayor of Bourbonnais, as well as Charmaine Simeur-Pullon, of Hilton Head S.C., and the late Tom Simeur, of Kankakee. The groom is the son of Gretchen and LeRoy Pennington, of Mason, Ohio.

The bride wore a chiffon skirted illusion bodice gown.

Maid of honor was Molly Simeur, the bride’s sister. Bridesmaids were Susan Simeur, Evynn Pennington, Katie Haffner and Alyssa Matacia. Flower girl was Mila Morozov.

Eddy Morozov was best man. Groomsmen were Riley Simeur, Alexander Kramer, Christopher Recker and Austin Larrick.

Libby and Ian are both graduates of Mason High School. Libby is a graduate of Sinclair College in Dayton, Ohio, and is a Registered Dental Hygienist at Vita Dental in Mason, Ohio. Ian is a graduate of University of Cincinnati and works in sales at Industrial Tube & Steel.