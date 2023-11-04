Ray 50th Anniversary

Bruce and Murretta Ray celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 21 at the Knights of Columbus. The celebration was hosted by their daughter Khamara K. and James Hill, assisted by many others.

The couple was gifted with an all-expenses-paid cruise from their nieces and nephews. The event was attended by friends and relatives from California to Atlanta. The couple said it was a marvelous affair, and they are thankful to all who attended or sent well wishes.

The couple was married Oct. 27, 1973.