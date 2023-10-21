Marcotte 60th Anniversay

Richard and Bonnie Marcotte, of Grant Park, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 26, 1963, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence.

The couple has four children: Deb Marcotte; Monica (Bob) Clark; Mark (Nancy) Marcotte; and Mike Marcotte. They also have 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

They have been farming in the Grant Park and Momence area their entire lives. Bonnie retired from the Kankakee County Farm Service Agency.

They enjoy spending time with their family, collecting antique tractors and memorabilia and, for many years, hosting their annual Labor Day picnic with family, neighbors and friends.