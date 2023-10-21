Dowling 90th Birthday

Donna Boehrnsen Dowling, of Watseka, will be celebrating her 90th birthday Oct. 28. She was born on Oct. 24, 1933, in Watseka.

She is the mother of Janet and Howard Loy, of Beaverville; Gary Boehrnsen and Sharon Brower, of Martinton; and Glen and Cindy Boehrnsen, of Martinton; stepson Bill and Karen Dowling, of Kankakee; Nancy and Rick Elliott, of Watseka; and Winnie Lenz, of Watseka. Donna also has eight grandchildren, five step grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 11 step great-grandchildren.

She enjoys spending time with all of her family.