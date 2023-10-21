Bradley University graduates

Several local students graduated from Bradley University at the end of the spring semester, including:

• Rebecca Reece, of Beecher, degree in industrial engineering supply chain analytics.

• Hannah Bilgri, of Bourbonnais, degree in early childhood education, ESL endorsement.

• Andrew Schmitt, of Bourbonnais, degree in manufacturing engineering technology.

• Megan Kijewski, of Bourbonnais, degree in nursing.

• Elizabeth Graven, of Bourbonnais, degree in physical therapy.

• Kyle Fuller, of Braidwood, degree in interactive media game design.

• Maxx Becker, of Buckingham, degree in mechanical engineering.

• Mikayla Hendershott, of Kankakee, degree in psychology.

• Conner Quigley, of Manteno, degree in electrical engineering computer option.

• Ian Hamann, of Peotone, degree in finance.