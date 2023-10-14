Birth announcements: Oct. 14, 2023

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Michael and Rebecca Molenaar, Wilmington, girl, Maycen Loran, Sept. 27, fourth child.

Steven and Kaitlyn Supergan, South Wilmington, girl, Stella Ivy, Sept. 27, third child.

Joe and Kristen Swanson, Bourbonnais, girl, Brooklyn Mae, Sept. 27, fourth child.

Daniel Fields and E’Lontae Hopkins, Kankakee, girl, Lovie’ Ann, Sept. 27, second child.

Miguel Angel Martinez Cantellano and Daniela Garcia Pizano, girl, Kayleen Guadalupe, Sept. 28, first child.

Miguel and Alexandra Vargas, Kankakee, girl, Lannia Avvi, Sept. 28, second child.

Brittany Ealy, Watseka, boy, Trevor Nicolas, Sept. 29, second child.

Andrew and Katelyn Graf, Crescent City, girl, Charlotte Francine, Sept. 30, first child. The mother is the former Katelyn Jefferies.

Corday Lawrence and Sarah Judd, Herscher, girl, Kaiyah Mae, Oct. 1, mother’s first and father’s second child.

Robert and Jaclyn Ecklund, Bourbonnais, boy, Oliver Virgil, Oct. 2, second child.