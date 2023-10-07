Birth announcements: Oct. 7, 2023

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Nathan and Megan Bass, Kankakee, boy, Cohen Victor, Sept. 19, second child.

Nathan and Celeste Tabor, Kankakee, boy, Sullivan Jack, Sept. 21, second child.

Jose Varela and Carmelia Perez, Kankakee, boy, Isaac Leo, Sept. 21, fourth child.

Tyler and Samantha Werner, Kankakee, girl, Presley Elizabeth, Sept. 22, second child.

Drew and Geena Davis, Kankakee, boy, Miles Andrew, Sept. 22, first child.

Nate and Krystal Blanchette, Bourbonnais, girl, Leighton Grace, Sept. 23, third child.

David Calzaretta and Kimberly Wise, Kankakee, boy, Coleson David, Sept. 25, first child.

Samantha Mae Brown, Momence, girl, Poppy Mae, Sept. 27, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Joshua and Adrian Klossing, Bourbonnais, girl, Aurora Scott, Sept. 17, first child. The mother is the former Adrian McClanahan.

Lawrence Jr. and Hannah Kurek, Manteno, boy, Lawrence Philip III, Sept. 18, first child. The mother is the former Hannah St. Aubin.

Alejandro Totomoch Botello and Eliana Lopez Saldana, Kankakee, boy, Yalex, Sept. 18, third child.

Trevor Hess and Callie Vickery, Momence, girl, Paisley Lynn, Sept. 19, first child.

Dirk and Christina Batterman, Manteno, boy, Easton Edward, Sept. 19, third child.

Eric and Taylor Zavala, Kankakee, girl, Eliana Sophia, Sept. 19, first child.

Clifford Altman and Kaleigh Griffin, Bradley, boy, Xovani, Sept. 19, first child.

Sam and Mikayla Palaggi, Bourbonnais, girl, Quinn Rose, Sept. 19, first child. The mother is the former Mikayla Fisher.

Hayley Martin, Kankakee, boy, Grayson Kelly, Sept. 20, first child.

Lashiara L. Williams, Kankakee, girl, Zuri Monae, Sept. 21, third child.

Nicolas Rodriguez and Maria Placencia, Kankakee, boy, Nicolas Miguel Jr., Sept. 23, fourth child.

Nathan Kurbis and Jessica Bullock, New Lenox, boy, Weslee Cole, Sept. 23, second child.

Nick and Katherine Ortelli, Bourbonnais, boy, Cayden Matthew, Sept. 24, third child.

Sylvester Paino and Turquoise Richardson, Bradley, boy, Kymir Demar, Sept. 24.