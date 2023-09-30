Illinois Wesleyan honors

Several local students made the dean's list for the spring semester at Illinois Wesleyan University, including:
• Carla Snyder, of Beecher, a senior majoring in nursing.
• Bobbi Davidson, of Kankakee, a senior majoring in psychology.
• Isabella Parish, of Peotone, a senior majoring in marketing.
• Anthony Quinn, of Watseka, a senior majoring in accounting.
• Grace Rosinski, of Bourbonnais, a junior majoring in business.
• Elle Nugent, of Manteno, a junior majoring in finance.
• Bryson Connor, of Dwight, a junior majoring in international studies.
• Liam Bivona, of Manteno, a sophomore majoring in accounting.
• Leonardo Reyes, of Manteno, a sophomore majoring in neuroscience.
• Lainey Scher, of Crescent City, a sophomore majoring in accounting.
• Jaxson Roberts, of Herscher, a freshman majoring in business.
• Ella DeYoung, of Bourbonnais, a freshman majoring in business.
• Bobby Mogged, of Piper City, a freshman, undecided major.