Illinois Wesleyan honors

Several local students made the dean's list for the spring semester at Illinois Wesleyan University, including:

• Carla Snyder, of Beecher, a senior majoring in nursing.

• Bobbi Davidson, of Kankakee, a senior majoring in psychology.

• Isabella Parish, of Peotone, a senior majoring in marketing.

• Anthony Quinn, of Watseka, a senior majoring in accounting.

• Grace Rosinski, of Bourbonnais, a junior majoring in business.

• Elle Nugent, of Manteno, a junior majoring in finance.

• Bryson Connor, of Dwight, a junior majoring in international studies.

• Liam Bivona, of Manteno, a sophomore majoring in accounting.

• Leonardo Reyes, of Manteno, a sophomore majoring in neuroscience.

• Lainey Scher, of Crescent City, a sophomore majoring in accounting.

• Jaxson Roberts, of Herscher, a freshman majoring in business.

• Ella DeYoung, of Bourbonnais, a freshman majoring in business.

• Bobby Mogged, of Piper City, a freshman, undecided major.